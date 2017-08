May 30 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA :

* ‍BORUSSIA DORTMUND AND HEAD COACH THOMAS TUCHEL TERMINATE THEIR COOPERATION WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* ‍SAME APPLIES FOR TERMINATION OF COOPERATION WITH ASSISTANT COACHES ARNO MICHELS, RAINER SCHREY UND BENJAMIN WEBER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)