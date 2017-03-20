FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BOS Global Holdings to acquire 40 pct of Call Design Pty Ltd
March 20, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-BOS Global Holdings to acquire 40 pct of Call Design Pty Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - BOS Global Holdings Ltd:

* Agreement to acquire 40 pct interest in profitable call centre business

* To acquire 40 pct of Call Design's issued share capital for a consideration of 280,000 pounds cash and issue of 5,040,000 ordinary bos shares

* Consideration shares would be issued at a nominal price of 50 pence, implying an aggregate consideration of 2.8 million pounds

* Cash consideration expected to be funded through drawdowns on company's existing convertible loan note facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

