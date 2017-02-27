UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler's CEO says a GM merger still makes sense
* FCA CEO says GM remains most attractive tie-up option for him
Feb 27 Bosch Fren Sistemleri
* FY 2016 net profit of 18.5 million lira ($5.16 million) versus 12.4 million lira year ago
* FY 2016 revenue of 112.5 million lira versus 88.9 million lira year ago
* Proposes to pay Fy 2016 dividend of gross 5.4246607 net 4.6109616 lira per share
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5887 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 7 Kiekert AG, which makes car locks and door latches for auto makers, has agreed to plead guilty to bid rigging and to pay a $6.1 million fine, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
STOCKHOLM, March 7 A former Tesla executive is trying to raise at least $4 billion to build Europe's biggest battery factory in Sweden to meet an expected surge in demand as the region's automakers switch to electric vehicles.