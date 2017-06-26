BRIEF-IFF LAUNCHES TASTEPOINT BY IFF TO SERVE MID-TIER CUSTOMERS IN NORTH AMERICA
* SAYS LAUNCHED TASTEPOINT BY IFF - A NEW COMPANY DESIGNED TO SERVICE MIDDLE-MARKET CUSTOMER IN NORTH AMERICA
June 26 Bosideng International Holdings Ltd
* Mak Yun Kuen will cease to be CFO effective from June 26, 2017, but will remain as executive director
* Zhu Gaofeng, current financial controller of group, will be responsible for overall financial and accounting affairs of group
DAR ES SALAAM, June 26 Tanzania banned grain exports on Monday in a bid to stem rising local prices and rein in inflation, as well as boost the country's nascent food processing industry.