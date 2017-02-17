BRIEF-Share trade in Sichuan Jinyu Automobile suspended - exchange
* Says Sichuan Jinyu Automobile City Group Co Ltd's share trade suspended from Feb 20 pending announcement
Feb 17 Bosideng International Holdings Ltd
* Unit and purchaser entered into agreement
* Deal for RMB54.2 million
* Expects to record a gain on disposal of approximately RMB1.0 million upon completion
* Shandong Kangbo is the purchaser
* Infomedia signs software contract with Nissan's global dealer network
* Infomedia signs software contract with Nissan's global dealer network
* FY revenue $778.5m up 10.2 percent