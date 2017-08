March 1 (Reuters) - Telekom Srpske Ad Banja Luka

* Bosnia's m:tel says 2016 net profit fell 14.1 percent to 65.5 million Bosnian marka ($35.5 million)

* Revenue down 3.1 percent to 463.8 million Bosnian marka Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (1$ = 1.845 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by David Evans)