4 months ago
BRIEF-Boston Beer expects 2017 earnings per share between $4.20-$6.20
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Boston Beer expects 2017 earnings per share between $4.20-$6.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Boston Beer Company Inc

* Boston beer reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.20 to $6.20

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 revenue fell 14 percent to $161.7 million

* Boston Beer Company says company not planning to provide forward guidance on impact that asu 2016-09 will have on company's 2017 financial statements

* Boston Beer Company Inc - projects full year 2017 earnings per diluted share to be between $4.20 and $6.20

* Boston Beer Company Inc sees fy 2017 gross margin of between 51% and 52%

* Boston Beer Company Inc sees 2017 gross margin of between 51% and 52%

* Boston Beer Company Inc - estimated 2017 capital spending of between $30 million and $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

