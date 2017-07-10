BRIEF-Dermavant Sciences names Celgene's ex-COO Jacqualyn fouse executive chairman
* Dermavant Sciences appoints Dr. Jacqualyn Fouse as executive chairman
July 10 (Reuters) -
* Boston Biomedical announces orphan drug designation by FDA for investigational WT1 cancer peptide vaccine DSP-7888 in myelodysplastic syndrome Source text for Eikon:
* Rexahn pharmaceuticals receives notice of allowance for a new u.s. Patent covering the use of rx-3117