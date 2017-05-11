FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Q1 earnings per unit $0.26
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Q1 earnings per unit $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

* Boston pizza royalties income fund announces first quarter 2017 results, including franchise sales of $202.4 million for the period, an increase of 2.2% versus one year ago

* Boston pizza royalties income fund - q1 system-wide gross sales of $261.2 million for period, an increase of 2.8% versus same period one year ago

* Boston pizza royalties income fund -q1 same store sales growth of 0.0% for period

* Boston pizza royalties income fund - q1 diluted earnings per unit $0.26

* Boston pizza royalties income fund - qtrly total revenue $11.1 million versus $10.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.