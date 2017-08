April 7 (Reuters) - Boston Properties Inc:

* Boston Properties Inc - CEO Owen D. Thomas's total compensation in 2016 was $10.00 million versus $8.8 million - sec filing

* Boston Properties Inc - president Douglas T. Linde's total compensation in 2016 was $7.2 million versus $7.0 million