FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 minutes ago
BRIEF-Boston Properties reports Q2 FFO per share of $1.67
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Republican makes first move to work with Democrats on healthcare
Politics
Republican makes first move to work with Democrats on healthcare
Senate bill looks to secure 'internet of things'
Reuters Focus
Senate bill looks to secure 'internet of things'
Conflicting signals from U.S. on Russia sanctions
Conflicting signals from U.S. on Russia sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 9:52 PM / 19 minutes ago

BRIEF-Boston Properties reports Q2 FFO per share of $1.67

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Boston Properties Inc :

* Boston Properties announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 FFO per share $1.67

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $6.20 to $6.25

* Boston Properties Inc - ‍increased its guidance for full year 2017 EPS and FFO per share​

* Boston Properties Inc - ‍increased projected EPS for 2017 to $2.72 - $2.77 per share​

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $6.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boston Properties Inc - At June 30, 2017, company's portfolio consisted of 175 properties aggregating approximately 48.4 million square feet

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boston Properties Inc - ‍increased projected FFO per share diluted for 2017 to $6.20 - $6.25 per share​

* Sees projected FFO per share of $1.52 to $1.54 for Q3; Sees projected EPS of $0.65 to $0.67 for Q3‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.