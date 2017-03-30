FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Boston Scientific agrees to acquire Symetis for $435 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Boston Scientific agrees to acquire Symetis for $435 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp

* Boston Scientific announces agreement to acquire symetis

* Boston Scientific Corp - deal for $435 million in up-front cash

* Boston Scientific announces agreement to acquire Symetis

* Deal for $435 million

* Boston Scientific Corp - on an adjusted basis, transaction is expected to be immaterial in 2017, slightly accretive in 2018

* Boston Scientific - deal expected to be less accretive (or dilutive, as case may be) on a GAAP basis, due to amortization expense and transaction costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.