May 11 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* Announced results from U.S. post-market approval study evaluating 'real-world' patients implanted with S-ICD System

* Acute results for S-ICD System show therapy effectively terminated life-threatening heart arrhythmias in 98.7% evaluated patients

* S-ICD System analysis also validated low complication rates, with a complication-free rate of 96.2 percent at 30 days post-procedure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: