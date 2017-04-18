FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Boston Scientific initiates global study to assess sudden cardiac arrest prevention therapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* Boston Scientific initiates global study to assess sudden cardiac arrest prevention therapy in patients with diabetes who have previously experienced a heart attack

* Boston Scientific - emblem mri s-icd system has been accepted for parallel review for new indication by fda, centers for medicare & medicaid services

* Boston Scientific Corp- organizations will concurrently review madit s-icd trial data as well as other relevant information to determine fda approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

