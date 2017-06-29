BRIEF-Phibro Animal Health, on June 29, 2017 co, units entered into credit agreement
* Phibro Animal Health Corp - on June 29, 2017 co, units entered into a credit agreement - sec filing
June 30 Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:
Requests trading halt pending announcement regarding clinical trial results
* FDA approves Vectibix® (panitumumab) for use in wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer