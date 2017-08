May 16 (Reuters) - BOULE DIAGNOSTICS AB:

* BOULE DIAGNOSTICS OPTIMIZES MANUFACTURING STRUCTURE - CLOSES FACTORY IN CHINA

* EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED IN Q2 2017

* TOTAL COST OF CLOSURE OF FACTORY AMOUNTS TO SEK 3 MILLION AND WILL AFFECT RESULT FOR Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)