BRIEF-Bourbon and Kongsberg Maritime sign strategic agreement of collaborative development

May 31 (Reuters) - BOURBON CORPORATION SA:

* BOURBON AND KONGSBERG MARITIME STRENGTHEN THEIR COLLABORATION IN DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR THE NEXT GENERATION CONNECTED VESSELS

* BOURBON AND KONGSBERG MARITIME HAVE NOW SIGNED A STRATEGIC AGREEMENT OF COLLABORATIVE DEVELOPMENT ON CONNECTED AND AUTONOMOUS VESSELS

* TWO COMPANIES WILL EXECUTE JOINT PROJECTS TO DEVELOP NEW WAYS OF EFFICIENT OPERATIONS IN OFFSHORE SERVICES INDUSTRY, WITH A FAST TIME-TO MARKET