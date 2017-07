July 11 BOURBON CORPORATION SA:

* REG-BOURBON JOINS AUTOMATED SHIPS LTD AND KONGSBERG TO DELIVER GROUNDBREAKING AUTONOMOUS OFFSHORE SUPPORT VESSEL PROTOTYPE

* ‍BOURBON HAS ENTERED INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING (MOU) WITH AUTOMATED SHIPS LTD​

* ‍MOU TO SUPPORT BUILDING OF PROTOTYPE VESSEL FOR OFFSHORE OPERATIONS, IN COLLABORATION WITH PROJECT'S PRIMARY TECHNOLOGY PARTNER, KONGSBERG​