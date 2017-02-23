BRIEF-True Corp posts FY net loss of 2.81 billion baht
* FY net loss 2.81 billion baht versus profit of 4.41 billion baht
Feb 23 Bouygues CEO Marin Bouygues tells a news conference:
* Ceo says has taken no decision on future of alstom stake, will see what is the position of the new french government
* CEO says very happy and satisfied with way Alstom is managed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* FY net loss 2.81 billion baht versus profit of 4.41 billion baht
* Year ago qtrly revenue 173.5 million rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 35.8 million rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd