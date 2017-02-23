Feb 23 Bouygues CEO Martin Bouygues

* Ceo says confirming there are no ongoing talks with Orange when asked if talks have resumed over future telecom consolidation

* Bouygues ceo says the situation of bouygues telecom is sound and this answers questions over telecom consolidation

* Bouygues ceo says believes free cash flow target of 300 million euros for bouygues telecom in three year's time is achievable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [BOUY.PA ] (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)