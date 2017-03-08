BRIEF-Bouygues Construction in 100 mln euros contract to build Dublin data centre

March 8 (Reuters) - Bouygues:

* Bouygues Energies & Services, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, has been selected by Baylite Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Singapore-based Kuok group, for the turnkey delivery of a major data centre located in Dublin that will store data for a world-class American IT company

* Contract is worth approximately 100 million euros ($105.6 million)

* Bouygues Energies & Services will be responsible for design, construction and commissioning of the data centre Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9467 euros)