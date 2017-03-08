FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bouygues Construction in 100 mln euros contract to build Dublin data centre
March 8, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bouygues Construction in 100 mln euros contract to build Dublin data centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Bouygues:

* Bouygues Energies & Services, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, has been selected by Baylite Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Singapore-based Kuok group, for the turnkey delivery of a major data centre located in Dublin that will store data for a world-class American IT company

* Contract is worth approximately 100 million euros ($105.6 million)

* Bouygues Energies & Services will be responsible for design, construction and commissioning of the data centre Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9467 euros)

