* Bouygues Immobilier, the real estate development subsidiary of bouygues group, and AccorHotels, global leader in the hospitality sector, have created a 50/50 joint venture, with the aim of accelerating the growth of Nextdoor in france and europe

* The two groups aim to create 80 collaborative Nextdoor workspaces by 2022, at a development rate of 10 to 15 launches per year from 2018