3 months ago
BRIEF-Bovie Medical Corp reports Q1 loss per share $0.06
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Bovie Medical Corp reports Q1 loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Bovie Medical Corp

* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue $8.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $8.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bovie Medical Corp - Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA loss in a range of $1.2 million to $1.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.2 million in fiscal year 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

