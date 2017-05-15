BRIEF-Bovie Medical Corp reports Q1 loss per share $0.06

May 15 (Reuters) - Bovie Medical Corp

* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue $8.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $8.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bovie Medical Corp - Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA loss in a range of $1.2 million to $1.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.2 million in fiscal year 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: