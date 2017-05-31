FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Box Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.13
May 31, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Box Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Box Inc

* Box reports 30 percent revenue growth for fiscal first quarter 2018

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.13

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $502 million to $506 million

* Sees q2 2018 revenue $121 million to $122 million

* Q1 revenue $117.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $114.7 million

* Box inc - billings for q1 of fiscal 2018 were $99.6 million, an increase of 31% from q1 of fiscal 2017

* Box inc sees fy gaap and non-gaap basic and diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $1.25 to $1.21 and $0.48 to $0.44, respectively

* Box inc sees q2 gaap and non-gaap basic and diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.32 to $0.31 and $0.13 to $0.12, respectively

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $121.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $-0.46, revenue view $502.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

