May 2 Boyd Gaming Corp
* Boyd Gaming reports first-quarter 2017 results; company
reinstates dividend, reaffirms share repurchase program
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $605.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $604.7
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says reaffirms previously provided FY 2017 guidance of
total adjusted EBITDA of $585 million to $605 million
* Says has authorized reinstatement of company's cash
dividend program, with an initial quarterly payment of $0.05 per
share
* Says announced initial quarterly dividend payment of $0.05
per share
* Says board also reaffirmed company's existing share
repurchase program, which has $92 million remaining
