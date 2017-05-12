FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund reports first quarter results
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund reports first quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Boyd Group Income Fund:

* Boyd Group Income fund reports first quarter results

* Q1 same store sales rose 1.2 percent

* Qtrly sales increased by 8.2pct to $378.9 million from $350.4 million in 2016

* Qtrly diluted earnings per unit $0.699

* Boyd Group Income Fund - "extremely warm and dry winter weather conditions have had some carryover impact in some of our markets into Q2 of 2017"

* "We are on track to achieve our previously stated long-term goal of doubling our size by 2020."

* Boyd Group Income Fund - for Q2, same-store sales growth is showing a slight improvement over Q1 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.