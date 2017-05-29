FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2017 / 10:21 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund to acquire Assured Automotive Inc

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Boyd Group Income Fund :

* purchase price of $193.6 million, subject to post-closing adjustments, will be funded by way of $146.1 million in cash

* Boyd Group Income Fund to acquire Canada's largest non-franchise collision repair company with 68 locations

* Boyd Group Income Fund says that, through subsidiary company, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire assets and business of Assured Automotive Inc

* Boyd Group Income Fund says deal expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per unit and cash flow per unit

* purchase price of $193.6 million will also be funded by way of $47.5 million in Boyd Group Income Fund units priced at $88.31 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

