FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-BP and Clean Energy partner to expand U.S. renewable natural gas transportation fueling capabilities
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-BP and Clean Energy partner to expand U.S. renewable natural gas transportation fueling capabilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Bp Plc:

* BP and Clean Energy partner to expand U.S. Renewable natural gas transportation fueling capabilities

* Under terms of agreement, BP will pay $155 million for Clean Energy's existing biomethane production facilities

* BP to acquire Clean Energy's upstream renewable natural gas business and sign long-term supply agreement with clean energy

* BP will continue to subcontract operations of these facilities to Clean Energy

* BP Plc - Clean Energy will buy renewable natural gas fuel from BP and collect royalties on gas purchased from BP and sold as redeem at it stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.