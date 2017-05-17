FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BP CEO says delivery ahead of schedule on upstream, downstream projects
#Market News
May 17, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-BP CEO says delivery ahead of schedule on upstream, downstream projects

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - BP Plc:

* "We can now go ahead on Mad Dog 2 project in Gulf Of Mexico at less than half investment cost originally proposed" - CEO

* "Plan to build a network of around a thousand or more retail sites in Mexico over next five years" - CEO

* "India also holds promise for BP as another potential market for growth" - CEO

* "We are ahead of schedule on delivery of our major upstream projects and with our downstream plans" - CEO

* Together with recent portfolio acquisitions, projects expected to deliver additional one million barrels of new production a day by 2021 compared with 2015 base

* "We must not lose sight of fact that environment remains tough, and uncertain, so we must maintain our discipline" - CEO Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

