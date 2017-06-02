FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BP finds more gas in Trinidad, sanctions new field development
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-BP finds more gas in Trinidad, sanctions new field development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - BP Plc:

* ‍BP discovers more gas in Trinidad and sanctions development of new field

* Has made two new gas discoveries offshore Trinidad, which have potential to support future developments

* Results of Savannah and Macadamia exploration wells have unlocked about 2 trillion cubic feet of gas in place to underpin new developments

* ‍Have now approved development of our next gasfield offshore Trinidad, Angelin, expected to come on stream in 2019​

* At Angelin offshore gas project, drilling is due to commence in Q3 2018 and first gas from the facility is expected in 1Q 2019 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

