May 8 (Reuters) - BP Plc:

* BP along with joint venture partner Kosmos energy announced today a major gas discovery offshore Senegal

* BP and Kosmos will be drill stem testing Tortue discovery in mid-2017 and will drill 3 exploration wells over next 12 months offshore of Senegal and Mauritania