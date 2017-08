March 27 (Reuters) - BP Plc:

* BP makes third gas discovery in North Damietta concession, East Nile Delta, Egypt

* Wireline logs, pressure data and fluid samples confirmed presence of 37 metres of net gas pay in high quality pliocene sandstones

* Options to tie discovery back to nearby infrastructure are being studied.

* Has 100 pct equity in discovery

* Latest discovery confirms our belief that Nile Delta is a world-class basin - Bob Dudley Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)