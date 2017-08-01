FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-BP Plc says gearing level was 28.8 pct at Q2 end
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Opposition leaders Lopez, Ledezma taken from homes
Venezuela
Opposition leaders Lopez, Ledezma taken from homes
Seed funding slows in Silicon Valley
Business
Seed funding slows in Silicon Valley
Trump Bump: Court fights draw big money into attorney general races
Politics
Trump Bump: Court fights draw big money into attorney general races
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-BP Plc says gearing level was 28.8 pct at Q2 end

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - BP Plc

* BP’s Dudley says ‍"continue to position BP for new oil price environment, with continued focus on costs, efficiency and discipline in capital spending​"

* "upstream major projects on track; two new projects sanctioned in quarter"‍​

* BP expects divestments of $4.5-5.5 billion in 2017, with proceeds weighted to the second half of the year‍​

* BP continues to intend to keep annual organic capital expenditure in the range $15-17 billion

* "BP continues to target a gearing range of 20-30%."

* "Expect third-quarter reported production to be broadly flat with the second quarter"

* At the end of the second quarter, gearing was 28.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.