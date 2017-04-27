FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-BP says to dispose interest in SECCO to Sinopec for $1.68 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - BP Plc:

* BP agrees sale of interest in SECCO to SINOPEC

* Consideration of sale of interest in SECCO to SINOPEC $1.68 billion

* SECCO is currently owned by BP (50%), SINOPEC (30%) and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (20%), in which Sinopec holds a majority interest

* Intends to use proceeds from disposal, most if not all of which are anticipated to be received in 2017, for general corporate purposes

* Tansaction is subject to a number of regulatory approvals and other conditions, subject to which, it is currently anticipated to complete before end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

