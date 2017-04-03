FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BP says to sell forties pipeline system to Ineos
April 3, 2017 / 6:33 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-BP says to sell forties pipeline system to Ineos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Bp Plc -

* BP press release - BP to sell forties pipeline system to Ineos

* Agreed to sell its FPS business, with assets including main forties offshore and onshore pipelines and other associated pipeline interests and facilities

* sale will not affect BP's existing rights to capacity in FPS

* Under terms of agreement, Ineos will pay BP a consideration of up to $250 mln for business

* Consideration comprises a cash payment of $125 mln on completion and an earn-out arrangement over seven years that totals up to $125 mln Further company coverage:

