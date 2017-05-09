BRIEF-BPER CEO says has not looked at possible Unipol Banca deal

May 9 (Reuters) - BPER Banca CEO Alessandro Vandelli tells analyst call:

* Aware that there are studies about a possible combination of Unipol Banca and BPER but cannot say anything as has not looked at any figures nor discussed anything with Unipol

* Ready to analyse everything, but aware BPER must be cautious and preserve a strong capital position given its still high bad loan ratio

* Not able to confirm report that Unipol has raised stake in BPER to nearly 10 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)