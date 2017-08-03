BRIEF-BPER CEO says targeting 70 pct coverage ratio on bad loans

Aug 3 (Reuters) - BPER Banca CEO Alessandro Vandelli tells analyst call:

* Bad loan disposals will be very important factor in bank's activity to reduce not just the net non-performing exposure (NPE) ratio but also the gross NPE ratio

* ECB still analysing bad loan reduction plans and carrying out international comparisons, it will probably take months to have final outcome

* Timing of extraordinary 1 billion euro loan writedown related to introduction of IFRS 9 accounting principle

* Bank has had opportunity to illustrate decision on extraordinary writedowns to ECB but still too early for final feedback on NPE reduction plan, probably in September-October

* Extraordinary 1 billion euro provisions will be used to increase coverage of bad loans to 70 percent, what is left after that will be used for unlikely-to-pay loans whose coverage ratio may reach 35-40 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)