Fitch Assigns Standard Chartered Bank (China) 'A' Rating; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Shanghai-based Standard Chartered Bank (China) Limited (SCB China) a Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and a Short-Term IDR of 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable. A Support Rating (SR) of '1' has also been assigned. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND SR The ratings assigned reflect Fitch's view of the strong ability and pro