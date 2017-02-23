FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Brady Corp Q2 earnings per diluted class A nonvoting common share $0.49
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Brady Corp Q2 earnings per diluted class A nonvoting common share $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brady Corp:

* Brady corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results and increases its fiscal 2017 EPS guidance

* Q2 sales $268 million versus I/B/E/S view $262.6 million

* Brady Corp - earnings per diluted class A nonvoting common share was $0.49 in Q2 of fiscal 2017

* Brady Corp - results for quarter include $0.09 per share of discrete tax benefits

* Brady Corp - increasing earnings per diluted class a common share guidance to a range of $1.75 to $1.85 for full year ending July 31, 2017

* Brady Corp - organic sales ranging from a low single-digit decline to slightly positive growth for year ending July 31, 2017

* Brady Corp - for full year ending July 31, 2017 capital expenditures approximating $20 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.