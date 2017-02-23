BRIEF-Brady Corp Q2 earnings per diluted class A nonvoting common share $0.49

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brady Corp:

* Brady corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results and increases its fiscal 2017 EPS guidance

* Q2 sales $268 million versus I/B/E/S view $262.6 million

* Brady Corp - earnings per diluted class A nonvoting common share was $0.49 in Q2 of fiscal 2017

* Brady Corp - results for quarter include $0.09 per share of discrete tax benefits

* Brady Corp - increasing earnings per diluted class a common share guidance to a range of $1.75 to $1.85 for full year ending July 31, 2017

* Brady Corp - organic sales ranging from a low single-digit decline to slightly positive growth for year ending July 31, 2017

* Brady Corp - for full year ending July 31, 2017 capital expenditures approximating $20 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: