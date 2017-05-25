FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brady Corp reports Q3 sales of $275.9 million
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Brady Corp reports Q3 sales of $275.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Brady Corp

* Brady Corp qtrly earnings per diluted Class A nonvoting common share were $0.43

* Brady Corporation reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results and tightens its fiscal 2017 EPS guidance

* Q3 sales $275.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $279.4 million

* Brady Corp sees organic sales ranging from a low single-digit decline to slightly positive growth for year ending july 31, 2017

* Brady Corp - tightening earnings per diluted class a common share guidance from $1.75 to $1.85 to range of $1.80 to $1.85 for full year 2017

* Organic revenue declined 1.9 percent for quarter ended april 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

