BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of Euro-denominated senior notes
Feb 28 BRAIN AG:
* Q1 adjusted EBIT declined from a loss of 0.9 million euros ($953,100.00) to a loss of 2.3 million euros
* Q1 total operating performance of 6.6 million euros compared to 7.0 million euros in the previous year
* Q1 revenues increased slightly from 6.0 million euros to 6.1 million euros
* We still expect to achieve group EBIT break-even during fiscal year 2017/18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 7 NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he believes there is enough support in the House of Representatives to pass the Republican healthcare plan, which has been criticized by some conservative groups and members of Congress.