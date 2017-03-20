FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Brainchip Holdings signs exclusive licence for neural network technology
March 20, 2017 / 12:37 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Brainchip Holdings signs exclusive licence for neural network technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Brainchip Holdings Ltd

* Exclusive licence signed for neural network technology

* Brainchip announced that it has signed an agreement with French-based technology transfer company toulouse tech transfer

* Agreement to license exclusive rights to jast learning rules and algorithms developed by cerco, a preeminent public research lab in france

* Costs related to transaction in 2017 are expected to be immaterial relative to company's total expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

