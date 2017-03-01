FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics signs MoU with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center
March 1, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics signs MoU with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics Inc

* Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics-signed MOU with medical research, infrastructure, and health services fund of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center

* Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics Inc- agreement is expected to be formalized in first half of 2017

* Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics - MOU also covers participation of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in planned phase 3 trial that will investigate nurown in ALS

* Brainstorm Cell- MOU to explore possibility of making nurown available to als patients under provisions of hospital exemption regulation

* Brainstorm cell - mou sets forth terms under which co, tel aviv sourasky medical center would work to submit application to israeli ministry of health

* Brainstorm cell therapuetics - signed mou to explore possibility of making nurown available to als patients under hospital exemption regulation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

