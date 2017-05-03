WRAPUP 1-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
May 3 Brampton Brick Ltd:
* Brampton Brick reports results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 loss per share C$0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari at event to sign initial pact between Chidambaranar Port Trust and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Food Minister Ram