4 months ago
BRIEF-Brandywine Realty Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.32
April 19, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Brandywine Realty Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Brandywine Realty Trust:

* Brandywine Realty Trust announces first quarter 2017 results and adjusts 2017 guidance

* Q1 FFO per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Brandywine Realty Trust- current 2017 ffo guidance range of $1.35 to $1.42 is now adjusted to $1.33 to $1.40

* Brandywine Realty Trust- guidance for 2017 earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $0.20 to $0.27

* Brandywine Realty Trust - 2017 speculative revenue reduced $1.0 million from $28.7 million to $27.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

