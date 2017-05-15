FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Braskem aims to boost sales sequentially in second half of 2017
May 15, 2017 / 5:37 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Braskem aims to boost sales sequentially in second half of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Braskem Sa

* Braskem executive says company expects to boost sales volumes in the second half on a sequential basis

* Braskem executive says expects drop in Brazil EBITDA in the next nine months as a result of lower prices

* Braskem expects small rise in Europe and U.S. EBITDA, stability in Mexico -executive

* Braskem CEO denies press report about problems with raw material contract with Mexico's Pemex, says 'the process was transparent'

* Braskem CEO says still no expectation for an upgrade from 2-3 percent forecast for resin demand in Brazil in 2017

* Braskem CEO says no illicit act by the company has been found outside of Brazil

* Braskem aims to keep leverage ratio below 2.5 times, sees room for new projects, dividends but up to shareholders -CEO

* Braskem CEO says capacity utilization rate for crackers seen in Q1 are sustainable throughout the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.)

