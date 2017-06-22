June 22 Braskem SA:

* Braskem SA says board formally approved final investment decision to proceed with polypropylene production line in americas

* Braskem SA says will commit up to $675 million in investment capital towards design and construction of new facility which will be named Delta

* Braskem SA says new facility which will be named delta, will be located next to Braskem's existing production facilities in la porte, Texas, U.S.

* Braskem SA says new facility construction is expected to begin mid-summer, with final phase of main construction targeted for q1 of 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: