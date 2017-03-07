FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Braster plans to gain about 60.0-70.0 mln zlotys for expansion
March 7, 2017 / 8:24 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Braster plans to gain about 60.0-70.0 mln zlotys for expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Braster SA:

* Plans to expand in H1/H2 2017 into Netherlands, Great Britain, Germany, Portugal, Ireland, Denmark

* Plans to expand in H2 2017 into U.S., Canada, Brazil, India, GCC countries

* Under strategy for 2015-2021 plans to gain from 60.0 to 70.0 million zlotys($17.22 million) for expansion purposes

* Plans to get more than 90 percent of revenue from export in 2021

* Expects 2017-2021 revenue CAGR at about 230 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0654 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

