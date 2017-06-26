June 26 BRASTER SA:

* SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH PRODENT LIMITED ABOUT INTRODUCING ITS PRODUCT IN IRELAND

* PLANS TO START SALE IN IRELAND IN Q4

* ESTIMATES SALE IN FIRST YEAR AT 600 DEVICES, IN SECOND YEAR AT 3,000 AND IN THIRD YEAR AT 6,000 DEVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)