BRIEF-Zhejiang Xinguang Pharmaceutical's major shareholder to cut stake in the company
* Says major shareholder plans to unload up to 6.0 percent stake in the company at no lower than 12.2 yuan ($1.78) per share within six months
June 26 BRASTER SA:
* SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH PRODENT LIMITED ABOUT INTRODUCING ITS PRODUCT IN IRELAND
* PLANS TO START SALE IN IRELAND IN Q4
* ESTIMATES SALE IN FIRST YEAR AT 600 DEVICES, IN SECOND YEAR AT 3,000 AND IN THIRD YEAR AT 6,000 DEVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals initiates ZYN001 phase 1 clinical program