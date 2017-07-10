BRIEF-Tsinghuatongfang issues 2017 3rd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 3rd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan with a term of 260 days and interest rate of 4.6 percent
July 10 Brave Bison Group Plc:
* Kevin Deeley, chief operating and financial officer and member of board of directors, tendered his resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says it issued 2017 3rd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan with a term of 260 days and interest rate of 4.6 percent
July 10Bluedon Information Security Technologies Co Ltd :